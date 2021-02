Al Día aceptando nominaciones para premios 2021 Women of Merit

We are pleased to share our good news with you! @NBCPhiladelphia/Telemundo 62's Anchor and Reporter, Iris Delgado will be hosting #ALDIAWomenofMerit on March 31, 2021.



Nominations for #WomenofMerit are open for the entire month of February.



Submit here: https://t.co/Rz6gco9XF1 pic.twitter.com/nCJxMfpYJS