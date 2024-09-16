Eventos locales del Mes de la Herencia Hispana

- Berks Latin Fest - Hosted by Hispanic Center of Reading & Berks
- Fecha: Sabado, 24 de agosto de 2pm - 9pm
- Dirección: 1900 Centre Ave, Reading PA 19601
- VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
- Fiesta Latina
- Fecha: Sabado, 7 de septiembre y domingo, 8 de septiembre, 12pm
- Dirección: Mercer County Park Festival Grounds West Windsor Township, NJ 08550
- VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
- Atlantic City Latino Festival
- Fecha: Domingo, 8 de septiembre de 12pm - 9pm
- Dirección: Showboat Event Lot (Boardwalk & New Jersey Ave) Atlantic City, 08401
- VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
- Feria del Barrio
- Fecha: Domingo, 8 de septiembre de 12pm - 4:30pm
- Dirección: Taller Puertorriqueño, 2600 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19133
- VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
- Concilio's Golf Tournament
- Fecha: Miércoles, 11 de septiembre de 9am - 3pm
- Dirección: Walnut Lane Golf Club 800 Walnut Ln Philadelphia, PA 19128
- VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
- Hispanic Culture Day - Easton Farmer's Market
- Fecha: Sábado, 14 de septiembre de 9am - 1pm
- Dirección: Easton Farmers' Market 130 Larry Holmes Dr., Scott Park, Easton, PA 18042
- VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
- Calle 4 Festival Hispano y Desfile
- Fecha: Sábado, 14 de septiembre, 12pm
- Dirección: 1200 W 4th Street Wilmington DE 19805
- VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
- Mexican Independence Day Celebration & Buffet
- Fecha: Sábado, 14 de septiembre de 5pm - 11pm
- Dirección: Catina La Martina - 2800 D St. Philadelphia, PA 19134
- VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
- Mexican Independence Day Festival
- Fecha: Domingo, 15 de septiembre de 2pm - 8pm
- Dirección: Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest - 101 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard Philadelphia, PA 19106
- VISITA EL SITO WEB
- Dine Latino Restaurant Week
- Fecha: Domingo, 15 de septiembre hasta Sábado, 21 de septiembre
- Dirección: Área metropolitana de Filadelfia
- VISITA EL SITO WEB
- Hispanic & Latinx Heritage Month Celebration
- Fecha: Viernes, 20 de septiembre de 5pm - 8:30pm
- Dirección: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway Philadelphia, PA 19130
- VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
- Hispanic Heritage Month Day of Celebration
- Fecha: Sábado, 21 de septiembre de 12pm - 4pm
- Dirección: The Franklin Institute - 271 North 21st Street Philadelphia, PA 19103
- VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
- Beyond the Notes: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month
- Fecha: Miércoles, 25 de septiembre de 12pm - 1pm
- Dirección: Temple University, Charles Library - 1900 N. 13th St. Philadelphia, PA 19122
- VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
- Poconos Latin Fest
- Fecha: Viernes, 27 de septiembre de 5pm – 10pm
- Dirección: 200 Prospect St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
- VISITA EL SITIO DE WEB
- Philadelphia Union's Hispanic Heritage Night
- Fecha: Sábado, 28 de septiembre, 7:30pm
- Dirección: Sabaru Park, 2501 Seaport Dr, Chester, PA 19013
- VISITA EL SITIO DE WEB
- Puerto Rican Day Parade
- Fecha: Domingo, 29 de septiembre de 12pm – 6pm
- Dirección: Eakin’s Oval - 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130
- VISITA EL SITIO DE WEB
- An Evening with Luis A. Miranda
- Fecha: Lunes, 30 de septiembre de 7pm - 8pm
- Dirección: Taller Puertorriqueño, 2600 N. 5th St. Philadelphia, PA 19133
- VISITA EL SITIO DE WEB
- ¡Congreso Celebra!
- Fecha: Jueves, 3 de octubre de 5pm – 7:30pm
- Dirección: Pan American Academy Charter School - 2830 N American St, Philadelphia, PA 19133
- VISITA EL SITIO
- NALEO Citizenship Workshop
- Fecha: Sábado, 19 de octubre de 10am - 4pm
- Dirección: Camden City Hall - City Council Chambers, 2nd Floor 520 Market St. Camden, NJ 08102
- VISITA EL SITIO DE WEB
- Para registrarse, llame o envíe un mensaje de texto: 888-839-8682
- Concilio’s Annual Awards Gala
- Fecha: Sábado, 19 de octubre de 7pm - 11pm
- Dirección: Artesano Gallery 109 Green Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19124
- VISITA EL SITIO DE WEB
