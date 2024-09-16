Filadelfia

Eventos locales del Mes de la Herencia Hispana

Venga a explorar los diferentes eventos que se celebran localmente en septiembre y octubre para conmemorar el Mes de la Herencia Hispana.

Por Aldi Martinez

  1. Berks Latin Fest - Hosted by Hispanic Center of Reading & Berks
    • Fecha: Sabado, 24 de agosto de 2pm - 9pm
    • Dirección: 1900 Centre Ave, Reading PA 19601
    • VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
  2. Fiesta Latina
    • Fecha: Sabado, 7 de septiembre y domingo, 8 de septiembre, 12pm
    • Dirección: Mercer County Park Festival Grounds West Windsor Township, NJ 08550
    • VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
  3. Atlantic City Latino Festival
    • Fecha: Domingo, 8 de septiembre de 12pm - 9pm
    • Dirección: Showboat Event Lot (Boardwalk & New Jersey Ave) Atlantic City, 08401 
    • VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
  4. Feria del Barrio
    • Fecha: Domingo, 8 de septiembre de 12pm - 4:30pm
    • Dirección: Taller Puertorriqueño, 2600 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19133 
    • VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
  5. Concilio's Golf Tournament
    • Fecha: Miércoles, 11 de septiembre de 9am - 3pm
    • Dirección: Walnut Lane Golf Club 800 Walnut Ln Philadelphia, PA 19128 
    • VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
  6. Hispanic Culture Day - Easton Farmer's Market
    • Fecha: Sábado, 14 de septiembre de 9am - 1pm
    • Dirección: Easton Farmers' Market 130 Larry Holmes Dr., Scott Park, Easton, PA 18042
    • VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
  7. Calle 4 Festival Hispano y Desfile
    • Fecha: Sábado, 14 de septiembre, 12pm
    • Dirección: 1200 W 4th Street Wilmington DE 19805
    • VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
  8. Mexican Independence Day Celebration & Buffet 
    • Fecha: Sábado, 14 de septiembre de 5pm - 11pm
    • Dirección: Catina La Martina - 2800 D St. Philadelphia, PA 19134
    • VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
  9. Mexican Independence Day Festival
    • Fecha: Domingo, 15 de septiembre de 2pm - 8pm
    • Dirección: Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest - 101 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard Philadelphia, PA 19106
    • VISITA EL SITO WEB
  10. Dine Latino Restaurant Week
    • Fecha: Domingo, 15 de septiembre hasta Sábado, 21 de septiembre
    • Dirección: Área metropolitana de Filadelfia
    • VISITA EL SITO WEB
  11. Hispanic & Latinx Heritage Month Celebration 
    • Fecha: Viernes, 20 de septiembre de 5pm - 8:30pm
    • Dirección: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway Philadelphia, PA 19130 
    • VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
  12. Hispanic Heritage Month Day of Celebration 
    • Fecha: Sábado, 21 de septiembre de 12pm - 4pm
    • Dirección: The Franklin Institute - 271 North 21st Street Philadelphia, PA 19103 
    • VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
  13. Beyond the Notes: A Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month
    • Fecha: Miércoles, 25 de septiembre de 12pm - 1pm
    • Dirección: Temple University, Charles Library - 1900 N. 13th St. Philadelphia, PA 19122 
    • VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
  14. Poconos Latin Fest
    • Fecha: Viernes, 27 de septiembre de 5pm – 10pm  
    • Dirección: 200 Prospect St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 
    • VISITA EL SITIO DE WEB
  15. Philadelphia Union's Hispanic Heritage Night
    • Fecha: Sábado, 28 de septiembre, 7:30pm
    • Dirección: Sabaru Park, 2501 Seaport Dr, Chester, PA 19013
    • VISITA EL SITIO DE WEB
  16. Puerto Rican Day Parade  
    • Fecha: Domingo, 29 de septiembre de 12pm – 6pm  
    • DirecciónEakin’s Oval - 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130 
    • VISITA EL SITIO DE WEB
  17. An Evening with Luis A. Miranda
    • Fecha: Lunes, 30 de septiembre de 7pm - 8pm 
    • Dirección: Taller Puertorriqueño, 2600 N. 5th St. Philadelphia, PA 19133 
    • VISITA EL SITIO DE WEB
  18. ¡Congreso Celebra! 
    • Fecha: Jueves, 3 de octubre  de 5pm – 7:30pm
    • DirecciónPan American Academy Charter School - 2830 N American St, Philadelphia, PA 19133 
    • VISITA EL SITIO
  19. NALEO Citizenship Workshop 
    • Fecha: Sábado, 19 de octubre de 10am - 4pm 
    • Dirección: Camden City Hall - City Council Chambers, 2nd Floor 520 Market St. Camden, NJ 08102 
    • VISITA EL SITIO DE WEB
    • Para registrarse, llame o envíe un mensaje de texto: 888-839-8682 
  20. Concilio’s Annual Awards Gala
    • Fecha: Sábado, 19 de octubre de 7pm - 11pm
    • Dirección: Artesano Gallery 109 Green Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19124 
    • VISITA EL SITIO DE WEB

Noticias Telemundo Noreste 24/7 por Telemundo 62. Pulsa aquí.

Recibe las noticias locales y los pronósticos del tiempo directo a tu email. Inscríbete para recibir newsletters de Telemundo 62 aquí.

Este artículo etiquetado en:

FiladelfiaComunidadcomunidad hispana
