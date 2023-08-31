Eventos locales del Mes de la Herencia Hispana

Saltar al contenido
- Berks County Latin Festival - Hosted by Hispanic Center of Reading & Berks
- Fecha: Sabado, 26 de agosto de 2 pm - 9 pm
- Dirección: 1900 Centre Ave, Reading PA 19601
- VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
- Latin America Thrives in Philadelphia
- Fecha: Viernes, 8 de septiembre de 11 am - 5 pm
- Dirección: JFK Plaza, Love Park, Arch St Philadelphia PA 19102
- VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
- WILM Hispanic Parade & CALLE 4 Festival
- Fecha: Domingo, 10 de septiembre de 12 pm - 5 pm
- Dirección: 1200 W 4th St. Wilmington, DE 19805-3606
- VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
- Feria del Barrio
- Fecha: Domingo, 10 de septiembre de 1 pm - 5 pm
- Dirección: North Fifth Street Between Huntingdon and Somerset Streets
- VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
- Mexican Independence Festival
- Fecha: Domingo, 10 de septiembre de 2 pm - 8 pm
- Dirección: Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, Columbus Blvd and Chestnut Street, Philadelphia PA 19106
- VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
- Hispanic Literacy Festival
- Fecha: Sabado, 16 de septiembre de 10 am - 1 pm
- Dirección: 3126 N. 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19133
- VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
- Poconos Latin Festival
- Fecha: Sabado, 16 de septiembre de 5 pm - 10 pm
- Dirección: 200 Prospect St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
- VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
- Hispanic Culture Day – Easton Farmer’s Market
- Fecha: Sabado, 16 de septiembre de 5 pm - 10 pm
- Dirección: 128 Larry Holmes Dr, Easton, PA 18042
- VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
- Atlantic City Latino Festival
- Fecha: Sábado y domingo, 23 y 24 de septiembre, de 12 pm - 9 pm
- Dirección: Showboat Resort, 800 N Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
- VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
- Puerto Rican Day Parade
- Fecha: Domingo, 24 de septiembre de 12 pm - 3 pm
- Dirección: 16th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway Philadelphia PA 19103
- VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
- Latin American Book Fair
- Fecha: Sábado, 14 de octubre de 11 am - 5 pm
- Dirección: 2600 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19133
- VISITA EL SITO DE WEB