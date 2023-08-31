Comunidad

Eventos locales del Mes de la Herencia Hispana

Venga a explorar los diferentes eventos que se celebran localmente en septiembre para conmemorar el Mes de la Herencia Hispana.

  1. Berks County Latin Festival - Hosted by Hispanic Center of Reading & Berks
    • Fecha: Sabado, 26 de agosto de 2 pm - 9 pm
    • Dirección: 1900 Centre Ave, Reading PA 19601
    • VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
  2. Latin America Thrives in Philadelphia
    • Fecha: Viernes, 8 de septiembre de 11 am - 5 pm
    • Dirección: JFK Plaza, Love Park, Arch St Philadelphia PA 19102
    • VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
  3. WILM Hispanic Parade & CALLE 4 Festival
    • Fecha: Domingo, 10 de septiembre de 12 pm - 5 pm
    • Dirección: 1200 W 4th St. Wilmington, DE 19805-3606
    • VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
  4. Feria del Barrio
    • Fecha: Domingo, 10 de septiembre de 1 pm - 5 pm
    • Dirección: North Fifth Street Between Huntingdon and Somerset Streets
    • VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
  5. Mexican Independence Festival
    • Fecha: Domingo, 10 de septiembre de 2 pm - 8 pm
    • Dirección: Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing, Columbus Blvd and Chestnut Street, Philadelphia PA 19106
    • VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
  6. Hispanic Literacy Festival
    • Fecha: Sabado, 16 de septiembre de 10 am - 1 pm
    • Dirección: 3126 N. 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19133
    • VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
  7. Poconos Latin Festival
    • Fecha: Sabado, 16 de septiembre de 5 pm - 10 pm
    • Dirección: 200 Prospect St, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301
    • VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
  8. Hispanic Culture Day – Easton Farmer’s Market
    • Fecha: Sabado, 16 de septiembre de 5 pm - 10 pm
    • Dirección: 128 Larry Holmes Dr, Easton, PA 18042
    • VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
  9. Atlantic City Latino Festival
    • Fecha: Sábado y domingo, 23 y 24 de septiembre, de 12 pm - 9 pm
    • Dirección: Showboat Resort, 800 N Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401
    • VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
  10. Puerto Rican Day Parade
    • Fecha: Domingo, 24 de septiembre de 12 pm - 3 pm
    • Dirección: 16th Street and Benjamin Franklin Parkway Philadelphia PA 19103
    • VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
  11. Latin American Book Fair
    • Fecha: Sábado, 14 de octubre de 11 am - 5 pm
    • Dirección: 2600 N 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19133
    • VISITA EL SITO DE WEB
Este artículo etiquetado en:

ComunidadFiladelfiaMes de la herencia hispanaeventoslocales
