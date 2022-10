Philadelphia Union revela multimillonario proyecto para un nuevo campo de fútbol

🚨 Introducing the @WSFS Bank Sportsplex, a 170,000 sq ft sports & recreation complex!



- 8 indoor & outdoor grass & turf fields

- 2 multisport courts

- Performance center & weight room

- $90 million into our community over the next decade



👀👉 https://t.co/xBDpRSNuFh#DOOP pic.twitter.com/20jC4HIWQH