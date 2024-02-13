¿Cuánta nieve cayó? Estos son los acumulados en Pensilvania, NJ y Delaware

La ciudad de Filadelfia, los suburbios de Pensilvania, Lehigh Valley, el sur de New Jersey y Delaware se convirtieron en un paraíso invernal el martes por la mañana cuando la lluvia se convirtió en nieve en muchos vecindarios.
La nevada provocó que las escuelas cerraran, abrieran tarde o cambiaran al aprendizaje virtual y que se dificultaran las condiciones para manejar camino al trabajo. Y por un lado más positivo, también les dio a los niños la oportunidad de divertirse en la nieve.
Como era de esperarse, las partes del norte de la región, como Lehigh Valley y Poconos, recibieron la mayor cantidad de nieve, mientras que en los puntos del sur se pegó muy poca o nada al suelo.
A última hora de la mañana habían caído más de un pie de nieve en partes de Poconos y Lehigh Valley. Mientras tanto, varios lugares en los suburbios más fríos de Filadelfia tenían más de medio pie de nieve.
Aquí hay un vistazo a los totales de nieve preliminares, del Servicio Meteorológico Nacional, por pulgadas, alrededor de la región de Filadelfia, New Jersey, y Delaware, por condado.
Totales de nieve en Pensilvania ❄️
Philadelphia County
Local
Mantua - 1
Manayunk - 3.5
Philadelphia - 1.6
Philadelphia International Airport - 0.6
Shawmont - 4.5
West Stenton - 2.3
Berks County
Bern Township - 8.2
Birdsboro - 5.9
Blandon - 8.1
Boyertown - 5.3
Hamburg - 8.8
Huffs Church - 9.4
Lenhartsville - 8
Mertztown - 8
Morgantown - 8
Reading Regional Airport - 5.8
Spring Township - 6.5
Union Township - 6.8
Bucks County
Bedminster - 7
Bristol - 0.5
Buckingham Township - 7
East Rockhill Township - 8.9
Furlong - 6
Gardenville - 7
Hilltown Township - 7.9
Langhorne - 3
Lower Makefield Township - 3
Lumberville - 7.3
New Hope - 5
Northampton Township - 3
Springtown - 10.5
Telford - 8.9
Trumbauersville - 7
Warminster - 5.5
Chester County
Atglen - 6.1
Chester Springs - 6.4
Chesterbrook - 6.2
Downingtown - 5.5
East Coventry Township - 7
East Nantmeal Township - 10.5
East Vincent Township - 7.1
Exton - 5.3
Glenmoore - 7
Jennersville - 8.4
Malvern - 7
Oxford - 4
Paoli - 5.2
Phoenixville - 4.8
Warwick Township - 8
West Caln Township - 9.3
West Nottingham Township - 4.1
West Sadsbury Township - 7.5
Delaware County
Aston Township - 2
Bethel Township - 3
Chadds Ford Township - 3.4
Chester - 9.5
Morton - 1.5
Thornton - 4.3
Lehigh County
Allentown - 9.5
Ancient Oaks - 8.5
Breinigsville - 9
Center Valley - 10.5
Coplay - 9
Emmaus - 9
Germansville - 10.8
Lehigh Valley International Airport - 9.1
Macungie - 8.8
New Tripoli - 9.3
Salisbury Township - 11.2
Upper Macungie Township - 5.8
Washington Township - 12.3
Weisenberg Township - 12.3
Whitehall Township - 9.3
Montgomery County
Eagleville - 5.5
Gilbertsville - 5
Glenside - 3.8
King of Prussia - 4.3
Lansdale - 8
New Hanover Township - 8.2
Norristown - 5.3
Pennsburg - 7.5
Penn Wynne - 3
Pottstown - 7.5
Royersford - 7.5
Schwenksville - 9
Skippack - 5
Souderton - 8.5
Upper Hanover Township - 8.1
Upper Providence Township - 5.3
Willow Grove - 4
Wyndmoor - 3.2
Northampton County
Bangor - 12
Bethlehem - 10.5
Boyertown - 5.3
Bushkill Township - 11.7
Danielsville - 10.5
Forks Township - 10.1
Hellertown - 8.4
Martins Creek - 9.1
Mertztown - 8
Moore Township - 9.7
Nazareth - 10.3
Pen Argyl - 10
Walnutport - 7.5
Poconos
Albrightsville - 14.5
Arlington Heights - 12.5
Echo Lake - 13
Jim Thorpe - 13.4
Lehigh Township - 11
Lehighton - 8.5
Mount Pocono - 12.5
Palmerton - 7
Pocono Pines - 12.2
Pocono Summit - 12.5
Stroudsburg - 13.2
Tamaqua - 11
Tobyhanna - 14.5
Totales de nieve en Nueva Jersey ❄️
Atlantic County
Atlantic City International Airport - trace
Burlington County
Delran - 2.1
Leisuretowne - 0.8
Marlton - 0.9
Medford - 1
Moorestown - 1
Mount Holly - 1.4
Mount Laurel - 1.4
Rancocas - 1.6
South Jersey Regional Airport - 1.5
Camden County
Greentree - 1.5
Gloucester County
Paulsboro - 1.1
West Deptford - 0.3
Mercer County
Ewing - 2.3
Hamilton Square - 1.4
Princeton - 4.5
Trenton Mercer Airport - 4.2
Woodsville - 6.8
Ocean County
Brick - 1.7
Lakewood - 0.6
Totales de nieve en Delaware ❄️
New Castle County
Ashbourne Hills - 0.6
Hockessin - 2
Monroe Park - 0.8
New Castle County Airport - 0.5
Newark - 0.5
White Clay Creek - 1.5
Winterthur - 2.2