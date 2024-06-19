Llegó la hora de refrescarse: guía de centros de enfriamiento en Filadelfia

El calor llegó para quedarse al menos hasta la semana entrante con días claves de mayor intensidad de viernes al domingo de la semana laboral.
Se trata de una ola de calor extensa que ocupa la región con temperaturas en los 90 grados y sensación de hasta tres dígitos.
Filadelfia ofrece la opción de centros de enfriamiento para que te refresques. He aquí el listado:
- Germantown House – 5457 Wayne Avenue
- Abbotsford Community Center – 3326 McMichael Street
- Katie B. Jackson Community Center – 400 North 50th Street
- Greater Grays Ferry Senior Center – 3001 Moore Street
- Gladys B. Jacobs Community Center - 1100 Fairmount Avenue
- John F. Street Community Center - 1100 Poplar Street
- Harrison Plaza Community Center - 1350 N. 10th Street
- Johnson Homes Community Center - 2500 W. Norris Street
- Holmecrest Community Center - 8133 Erdrick Street
- Juniata Park Older Adult Center – 1251 E. Sedgley Avenue
- Northeast Regional Library - 2228 Cottman Ave
- Oak Lane Library - 6614 North 12th Street
- Joseph E. Coleman Regional Library - 68 W Chelten Ave
- Widener Library - 2808 W Lehigh Ave
- Walnut Street West Library - 201 S. 40th Street
- Lucien E. Blackwell Regional Library - 125 South 52nd Street
- Haverford Library - 5543 Haverford Ave
- Nicetown-Tioga Library - 3720 N Broad St
- Charles Santore Library - 932 S 7th St
- Lillian Marrero Library - 601 West Lehigh Ave
- Cecil. B Moore Library - 2320 Cecil B. Moore Ave
- Juniata Park Older Adult Center - 1251 E. Sedgley Avenue
Además de estos sitios habrá piscinas y chorritos en algunos parques y centros comunitarios para el uso de todos. Pulsa aquí para hallar el más cerca de ti.