Más nieve: ¿cuánto cayó en tu vecindario?

Conoce los totales por región.

Por TELEMUNDO 62

Una tormenta invernal trajo nieve a la región el domingo por la noche y, aunque eventualmente se convirtió en lluvia, algunos vecindarios recibieron pulgadas de nieve.

La mayor parte de la nieve se cayó en Pensilvania, aunque algunos lugares en Delaware y Nueva Jersey también recibieron un poco de precipitación.

Estos son los totales de nieve en pulgadas por vecindario a partir del domingo por la noche, según el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional.

Pensilvania

Berks County

Bechtelsville - 1.9

Bern Township - 3.5

Douglassville - 2.5

Huffs Church - 3.5

Mertztown - 3.5

Morgantown - 1.9

Shillington - 3.3

Sinking Spring - 3.0

Spring Township - 3.4

Wernersville - 3.3

Wyomissing - 3.0

Bucks County

Buckingham Township - 2.3

Chalfont - 2.7

Doylestown - 2.5

Furlong - 2.2

Hilltown Township - 2

Jamison - 1.5

New Britain - 1.9

Springtown - 4

Trumbauersville - 2

Warminster - 1.5

Chester County

Downington - 1.9

Glenmoore - 2

East Coventry Township - 2.6

East Nantmeal Township - 2.3

Elverson - 2.9

Malvern - 2.6

Oxford - 3

Paoli - 1.8

Phoenixville - 2.3

Spring City - 2.5

Wayne - 2

West Caln Township - 2.6

Delaware County

Broomall - 2

Thornton - 1.8

Lehigh County

Center Valley - 3.5

Coopersburg - 4

Coplay - 3.2

Emmaus - 3.2

Germansville - 2.5

Northampton - 3.3

North Whitehall Township - 2.9

Salisbury Township - 3.1

Whitehall Township - 3.8

Montgomery County

Eagleville - 1.6

East Norriton - 2.5

Franconia Township - 2

Horsham Township - 1.8

Lansdale - 1.8

Norristown - 1.3

Willow Grove -1.6

Northampton County

Bethlehem - 2

Bushkill Township - 2.7

Forks Township - 2.8

Lower Mount Bethel Township - 2.4

Philadelphia County

Fox Chase - 1.5

Roxborough - 1

Nueva Jersey

Mercer County

Ewing - 0.5

Hamilton Square - 0.5

Hopewell - 0.7

Salem County

Pennsville - 1

Delaware

New Castle County

Hockessin - 1.7

