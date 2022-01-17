Más nieve: ¿cuánto cayó en tu vecindario?

Una tormenta invernal trajo nieve a la región el domingo por la noche y, aunque eventualmente se convirtió en lluvia, algunos vecindarios recibieron pulgadas de nieve.
La mayor parte de la nieve se cayó en Pensilvania, aunque algunos lugares en Delaware y Nueva Jersey también recibieron un poco de precipitación.
Estos son los totales de nieve en pulgadas por vecindario a partir del domingo por la noche, según el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional.
Pensilvania
Noticias del Tiempo
Historias de las condiciones del tiempo en nuestra zona tri-estatal.
Berks County
Bechtelsville - 1.9
Bern Township - 3.5
Douglassville - 2.5
Huffs Church - 3.5
Mertztown - 3.5
Morgantown - 1.9
Shillington - 3.3
Sinking Spring - 3.0
Spring Township - 3.4
Wernersville - 3.3
Wyomissing - 3.0
Bucks County
Buckingham Township - 2.3
Chalfont - 2.7
Doylestown - 2.5
Furlong - 2.2
Hilltown Township - 2
Jamison - 1.5
New Britain - 1.9
Springtown - 4
Trumbauersville - 2
Warminster - 1.5
Chester County
Downington - 1.9
Glenmoore - 2
East Coventry Township - 2.6
East Nantmeal Township - 2.3
Elverson - 2.9
Malvern - 2.6
Oxford - 3
Paoli - 1.8
Phoenixville - 2.3
Spring City - 2.5
Wayne - 2
West Caln Township - 2.6
Delaware County
Broomall - 2
Thornton - 1.8
Lehigh County
Center Valley - 3.5
Coopersburg - 4
Coplay - 3.2
Emmaus - 3.2
Germansville - 2.5
Northampton - 3.3
North Whitehall Township - 2.9
Salisbury Township - 3.1
Whitehall Township - 3.8
Montgomery County
Eagleville - 1.6
East Norriton - 2.5
Franconia Township - 2
Horsham Township - 1.8
Lansdale - 1.8
Norristown - 1.3
Willow Grove -1.6
Northampton County
Bethlehem - 2
Bushkill Township - 2.7
Forks Township - 2.8
Lower Mount Bethel Township - 2.4
Philadelphia County
Fox Chase - 1.5
Roxborough - 1
Nueva Jersey
Mercer County
Ewing - 0.5
Hamilton Square - 0.5
Hopewell - 0.7
Salem County
Pennsville - 1
Delaware
New Castle County
Hockessin - 1.7