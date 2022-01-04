Totales de nieve: ¿cuánto cayó?

La tormenta invernal que azotó partes de Nueva Jersey y Delaware dejó pulgadas de nieve en muchos sectores — incluso más de un pie en algunos lugares—, aunque apenas afectó partes de Pensilvania.
Ocean City, Nueva Jersey, tuvo 14 pulgadas de nieve, mientras que Ellendale en el condado de Sussex, Delaware, registró alrededor de 14.5 pulgadas.
Aquí están los totales de nieve en pulgadas por vecindario, según el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional.
Nueva Jersey
- Atlantic County
Absecon - 13
Noticias del Tiempo
Historias de las condiciones del tiempo en nuestra zona tri-estatal.
Atlantic City International Airport - 13
Corbin City - 9.8
Egg Harbor Township - 13.5
Estell Manor - 13.3
Galloway Township - 11.2
Hamilton Township - 12
Hammonton - 8.5
Mays Landing - 11
Northfield - 12.4
Pleasantville - 7.3
Port Republic - 9
Somers Point - 11
- Burlington County
Delran - 0.6
Leisuretowne - 2.8
Lumberton - 0.8
Medford Township - 2
Mount Holly WFO - 0.6
- Camden County
Cherry Hill - 3
Gloucester Township - 3.8
Haddon Heights - 1.6
Lindenwold - 4
Pine Hill - 4
Winslow Township - 5.5
- Cape May
Cape May - 11.5
Cape May Court House - 8.2
Marmora - 9.7
North Cape May - 10.3
Ocean City - 14
Ocean View - 11.3
Petersburg - 12.5
Rio Grande - 9.0
Seaville - 13
Villas - 11.5
Wildwood - 11.3
Woodbine - 8.5
- Cumberland County
Bridgeton - 5
Cedarville - 5.5
Millville - 6.3
Newport - 6
Port Norris - 10.7
- Gloucester County
Franklinville - 5.5
Glassboro - 3.4
Mantua - 4
Newfield - 6.5
Washington Township - 5
West Deptford Township - 3.4
Williamstown - 5.3
- Ocean County
Barnegat - 5.8
Barnegat Township - 10.1
Beach Haven - 7
Brick - 1.8
Forked River - 6
Little Egg Harbor Township - 13.2
Manahawkin - 9
Stafford Township - 5
Toms River - 2
Tuckerton - 8.5
Waretown - 5.5
Delaware
- Kent County
Clayton - 7.5
Dover - 8.5
Dover AFB - 10
Frederica - 10.3
Harrington - 12.2
Hartly - 13
Magnolia - 11
Smyrna - 8.9
West Dover - 7.6
Woodside - 10.5
- New Castle County
Bear - 6.5
Blackbird - 6.2
Glasgow - 2.2
Middletown - 6.0
New Castle - 1.6
New Castle County Airport - 1.0
Summit Bridge - 5.5
- Sussex County
Bridgeville - 12
Dagsboro - 5.5
Georgetown - 12
Greenwood - 4.0
Ellendale - 14.5
Lewes - 5
Long Neck - 5
Milford - 10
Millsboro - 9
Milton - 11.6
Rehoboth Beach - 6.0
Pensilvania
- Chester County
Glenmoore - rastro
Exton - rastro
- Filadelfia
Philadelphia International Airport - 1
Point Breeze - 1.8