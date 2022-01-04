Primera Alerta

Totales de nieve: ¿cuánto cayó?

En algunos sectores se reportó más de un pie de nieve a causa de la tormenta invernal.

Por TELEMUNDO 62

La tormenta invernal que azotó partes de Nueva Jersey y Delaware dejó pulgadas de nieve en muchos sectores — incluso más de un pie en algunos lugares—, aunque apenas afectó partes de Pensilvania.

Ocean City, Nueva Jersey, tuvo 14 pulgadas de nieve, mientras que Ellendale en el condado de Sussex, Delaware, registró alrededor de 14.5 pulgadas.

Aquí están los totales de nieve en pulgadas por vecindario, según el Servicio Meteorológico Nacional.

Nueva Jersey

  • Atlantic County

Absecon - 13

Atlantic City International Airport - 13

Corbin City - 9.8

Egg Harbor Township - 13.5

Estell Manor - 13.3

Galloway Township - 11.2

Hamilton Township - 12

Hammonton - 8.5

Mays Landing - 11

Northfield - 12.4

Pleasantville - 7.3

Port Republic - 9

Somers Point - 11

  • Burlington County

Delran - 0.6

Leisuretowne - 2.8

Lumberton - 0.8

Medford Township - 2

Mount Holly WFO - 0.6

  • Camden County

Cherry Hill - 3

Gloucester Township - 3.8

Haddon Heights - 1.6

Lindenwold - 4

Pine Hill - 4

Winslow Township - 5.5

  • Cape May

Cape May - 11.5

Cape May Court House - 8.2

Marmora - 9.7

North Cape May - 10.3

Ocean City - 14

Ocean View - 11.3

Petersburg - 12.5

Rio Grande - 9.0

Seaville - 13

Villas - 11.5

Wildwood - 11.3

Woodbine - 8.5

  • Cumberland County

Bridgeton - 5

Cedarville - 5.5

Millville - 6.3

Newport - 6

Port Norris - 10.7

  • Gloucester County

Franklinville - 5.5

Glassboro - 3.4

Mantua - 4

Newfield - 6.5

Washington Township - 5

West Deptford Township - 3.4

Williamstown - 5.3

  • Ocean County

Barnegat - 5.8

Barnegat Township - 10.1

Beach Haven - 7

Brick - 1.8

Forked River - 6

Little Egg Harbor Township - 13.2

Manahawkin - 9

Stafford Township - 5

Toms River - 2

Tuckerton - 8.5

Waretown - 5.5

Delaware

  • Kent County

Clayton - 7.5

Dover - 8.5

Dover AFB - 10

Frederica - 10.3

Harrington - 12.2

Hartly - 13

Magnolia - 11

Smyrna - 8.9

West Dover - 7.6

Woodside - 10.5

  • New Castle County

Bear - 6.5

Blackbird - 6.2

Glasgow - 2.2

Middletown - 6.0

New Castle - 1.6

New Castle County Airport - 1.0

Summit Bridge - 5.5

  • Sussex County

Bridgeville - 12

Dagsboro - 5.5

Georgetown - 12

Greenwood - 4.0

Ellendale - 14.5

Lewes - 5

Long Neck - 5

Milford - 10

Millsboro - 9

Milton - 11.6

Rehoboth Beach - 6.0

Pensilvania

  • Chester County

Glenmoore - rastro

Exton - rastro

  • Filadelfia

Philadelphia International Airport - 1

Point Breeze - 1.8

