Totales de precipitación invernal en la región

Los días de nieve dejaron mucha acumulación en la zona, como era de esperarse.

El Servicio Nacional de Meteorología comenzó a emitir totales de nieve, y en la costa, se midió más de un pie.

Esta es la cantidad de nieve que recibieron la costa este y nuestros vecindarios locales:

Delaware

Kent County

Camden 10.0 in

Magnolia 9.5 in

Woodside 11.3 in

Felton 9.0 in

Harrington 8.0 in

Dover 8.4 in

Smyrna 7.5

New Castle County

Middletown 4.4 in

Odessa 5.2 in

Midvale 4.0 in

Bear 6.0 in

Talleyville 4.0 in

Newark 3.7 in

Hockessin 4.3

Middletown 3.5 in

Newport 2.8 in

Newark 2.7 in

Wilmington 2.5 in

Sussex County

Millsboro 13.0 in

Frankford 12.5 in

Millville 12.5 in

Lewes 14.2 in

Harbeson 12.0 in

Long Neck 11.8 in

Gumboro 11.8 in

Rehoboth Beach 11.7 in

Selbyville 7 E 11.5 in

Georgetown 11.5 in

Milton 10.0 in

Fenwick Island 11.4 in

Dagsboro 8.0 in

Seaford 8.0 in

Delmar 7.5 in

Bridgeville 6.5 in

Nueva Jersey

Atlantic County

Northfield 15.0 in

Smithville 16.1 in

Galloway Twp 14.0 in

Absecon 18.5 in

Estell Manor 12.5 in

Northfield 15.0 in

Egg Harbor Twp 12.6 in

Ventnor City 10.0 in

Buena Vista Twp 10.0 in

Atlantic City 16.0 in

Hammonton 13.0 in

Margate City 10.0 in

Folsom 8.0 in

Buena 6.0 in

Mays Landing 14.0 in

Burlington County

Southampton Twp 9.0 in

Shamong 8.5 in

Tabernacle 9.6 in

Delran 8.2 in

Medford Twp 7.5 in

Moorestown 7.5 in

Evesham 7.1 in

Mount Holly WFO 8.5 in

Westampton 7.0 in

Delran 7.0 in

Moorestown 7.0 in

Mount Laurel Twp 6.9 in

Delanco 7.1 in

Hainesport 6.5 in

Shamong 8.5 in

Florence 7.2 in

Mansfield Twp 6.2 in

Burlington Twp. 9.8 in

Lumberton 6.0 in

Columbus 5.8 in

Medford Lakes 5.8 in

Camden County

Gloucester Twp 8.1 in

Somerdale 8.1 in

Sicklerville 8.0 in

Cherry Hill 7.2 in

Winslow Twp. 6.6 in

Haddon Township 7.4 in

Haddon Heights 6.5 in

Pennsauken 6.0 in

Haddon Heights 5.5 in

Laurel Springs 5.4 in

Cape May County

Avalon 15.0 in

Sea Isle City 14.8 in

Marmora 14.0 in

Lower Twp 13.0 in

Cape May Court House 13.0 in

Erma 13.0 in

Ocean View 12.5 in

Ocean City 12.5 in

Goshen 14.0 in

Eldora 11.0 in

Cape May Harbor 13.0 in

Potato Island 10.0 in

Woodbine 9.6 in

Villas 9.5 in

Stone Harbor 11.5 in

Lower Twp. 9.0 in

Cumberland County

Newport 11.5 in

Laurel Lake 10.7 in

Millville 9.0 in

Deerfield Twp 7.4 in

Upper Deerfield Twp 7.7 in

Bridgeton 7.0 in

Vineland 10.0 in

Gloucester County

Williamstown 10.0 in

West Deptford Twp 7.1 in

Glassboro 8.0 in

South Harrison Twp 6.3 in

Sewell 6.5 in

Pitman 5.5 in

Washington Twp 5.5 in

National Park 5.4 in

Pitman 5.3 in

Monroe Twp 5.0 in

Greenwich Twp 4.6 in

Monroe Twp. 6.0 in

Mercer County

Ewing 8.5 in

Hamilton Twp. 8.0 in

Pennington 5.9 in

Princeton 5.7 in

Hightstown 5.4 in

Windsor 5.4 in

Hamilton Square 5.4 in

Hamilton Twp 6.5 in

Hopewell 4.5 in

Woodsville 8.1 in

Lawrence Twp. 4.0 in

Hopewell Twp. 3.5 in

Ocean County

Tuckerton 16.0 in

Manahawkin 16.0 in

Forked River 16.0 in

Lanoka Harbor 15.0 in

Forked River 16.0 in

Brick 14.8 in

Bayville 21.0 in

Point Pleasant 14.0 in

Toms River 16.0 in

Forked River 16.0 in

Manahawkin 13.5 in

Brick 13.2 in

Whiting 13.0 in

Pine Beach 12.5 in

Stafford Twp. 12.0 in

Berkeley Twp. 11.9 in

Point Pleasant Beach 17.0 in

Lakehurst 11.5 in

Little Egg Harbor Twp. 18.0 in

Jackson 11.0 in

Manchester Twp 15.1 in

Barnegat Twp 9.8 in

Jackson 7.3 in

Long Beach Twp 6.4 in

Pine Beach 6.0 in

Lacey Twp. 5.5 in

Salem County

Pennsville 4.4 in

Woodstown 2.4 in

Pensilvania

Berks County

New Morgan 3.5 in

Mohnton 2.9 in

Huffs Church 4.1 in

Alburtis 2.7 in

Elverson 2.3 in

Fleetwood 2.2 in

Topton 2.0 in

Reading 1.6 in

Spring Twp 1.4 in

Bernville 1.2 in

Hamburg 1.1 in

Bucks County

Langhorne 6.5 in

Newtown 6.5 in

Bensalem 8.2 in

East Rockhill Twp 7.1 in

New Hope 7.0 in

West Rockhill Twp 5.0 in

Bensalem 4.8 in

East Rockhill Twp 3.6 in

Springtown 3.5 in

Yardley 7.0 in

Perkasie 3.5 in

Doylestown 6.0 in

Plumstead Twp 2.5 in

Riegelsville 2.5 in

Sellersville 2.1 in

Carbon County

Lake Harmony 2.4 in

Chester County

West Caln Twp 5.0 in

East Nantmeal Twp 5.8 in

Phoenixville 4.2 in

West Goshen 4.0 in

West Chester 3.5 in

Chadds Ford 3.5 in

East Fallowfield Twp 3.3 in

West Chester 3.2 in

Exton 3.2 in

New London Twp. 3.1 in

Spring City 3.0 in

Coatesville 3.0 in

Exton 2.1 3.0 in

Coatesville 3.0 in

Unionville 2.9 in

Wickerton 2.5 in

Oxford 2.5 in

Kennett Square 2.0 in

West Grove 1.5 in

Delaware County

Morton 6.8 in

Folsom 6.1 in

Drexel Hill 6.0 in

Broomall 7.0 in

Thornton 4.1 in

Upper Chichester 3.7 in

Lehigh County

Coopersburg 4.3 in

Washington Twp 3.3 in

New Tripoli 2.5 in

Emmaus 2.0 in

Monroe County

Mount Pocono 3.5 in

Canadensis 2.2 in

Pocono Summit 2.1 in

Canadensis 2.0 in

Pocono Pines 1.5 in

Montgomery County

Norristown 7.4 in

East Norriton 5.9 in

Fort Washington 5.0 in

Eagleville 4.8 in

Skippack 1.4 SSW 4.7 in

Fort Washington 5.0 in

Eagleville 4.4 in

New Hanover Twp 4.3 in

King of Prussia 5.2 in

Hatboro 4.0 in

Willow Grove 5.0 in

Collegeville 4.0 in

Glenside 5.0 in

New Hanover Twp 4.3 in

Lansdale 3 SW 3.5 in

Whitemarsh Twp 3.5 in

Conshohocken 3.0 in

Horsham 5.0 in

Souderton 3.0 in

North Wales 1.3 WSW 3.0 in

Bala Cynwyd 6.6 in

Plymouth Meeting 3.0 in

Lansdale 3.5 in

Harleysville 2.0 in

Northampton County

Nazareth 5.0 in

Bangor 4.0 in

Forks Twp 4.0 in

Martins Creek 2.8 in

Easton 2.8 in

Martins Creek 2.5 in

Tatamy 2.3 in

Hellertown 2.0 in

Philadelphia County

Rittenhouse Square 6.2 in

Fox Chase 6.1 in

Rockledge SE 6.1 in

Philadelphia International Airport 7.5 in

SE Point Breeze 6.0 in

Philadelphia 4.7 5.0 in

Manayunk 4.5 in

South Philadelphia 4.5 in