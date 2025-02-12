¿Cuánta nieve cayó? Aquí los totales de la nevada vespertina

Con la salida de la tormenta vespertina del martes, el miércoles amaneció nublado, pero despejado en toda la región de Filadelfia.
Conforme llega el segundo golpe invernal, el miércoles en la noche, que será más bien de precipitación mixta que se quedará como lluvia, tenemos los totales de nieve que depositó la primera.
El Servicio nacional de Meteorología publicó los totales estimados hasta el momento muy cerca de lo que el equipo meteorológico de Primera Alerta de TELEMUNDO 62 pronosticó. Las cantidades van desde una a ocho pulgadas en partes de la zona.
El sur de Nueva Jersey y Delaware fueron los más afectados entre el 11 y el 12 de febrero de 2025, con más de ocho pulgadas cayendo en Lincoln, Sussex, Galloway y Atlantic, pero vecindarios en Pensilvania tuvieron al menos un par de pulgadas, incluidas 2.6 en Filadelfia.
(Estos totales se actualizarán a medida que lleguen nuevos datos).
Delaware:
Kent County
- Dover - 7.5
- Dover Air Force Base - 6.3
- Felton - 6.5
- Magnolia - 8.3
- Woodside - 8
New Castle County
- Brookside - 2.3
- Hockessin - 2.4
- Newark - 1.8
- New Castle County Airport - 3.4
- Talleyville - 3
Sussex County
- Bethel - 8
- Lincoln - 8.4
- Long Neck - 5.5
- Nassau - 6
- Seaford - 7.5
- Selbyville - 5
Nueva Jersey:
Atlantic County
- Atlantic City - 6.2
- Atlantic City International Airport - 7.8
- Egg Harbor Township - 7
- Galloway Township - 8
- Mays Landing - 5.8
- Northfield -
- Somers Point - 7.5
- Ventnor City - 6.2
- West Atlantic City - 7.6
Burlington County
- Columbus - 3.6
- Fort Dix - 4.1
- Lake Pine - 4.7
- Mount Holly - 3.5
- Rancocas - 3.5
- South Jersey Regional Airport - 2.5
Camden County
- Bellmawr - 3.6
- Berlin - 2.9
- Blackwood - 3.7
- Collingswood - 2.5
- Haddon Township - 3
- Haddonfield - 3
- Somerdale - 3.8
Cape May County
- Cape May - 7.8
- Cape May Court House - 7
- North Cape May - 5
- Ocean City - 7
Cumberland County
- Newport - 6
Gloucester County
- Glassboro - 3
- Mantua - 4
- Pitman - 4
- Paulsboro - 2.4
- Washington Township - 4.4
- West Deptford Township - 3.6
Mercer County
- Hamilton Square - 2.5
- Trenton Mercer Airport - 2
Ocean County
- Barnegat Township - 4.6
- Brick - 5.8
- Forked River - 5
- Jackson - 4.3
- Lakewood - 4.3
- Ocean Gate - 5
- Point Pleasant - 4.5
- Toms River - 3.2
- Tuckerton - 6.2
Salem County
- Pennsville - 3.1
- Salem - 2.9
Pensilvania:
Berks County
- Huffs Church - 1.3
- Reading Regional Airport - 1.3
- Spring Township - 1.3
- Union Township - 1.9
Bucks County
- Bensalem - 1.5
- Furlong - 1
- Fricks - 1.5
- Langhorne - 1.8
- Levittown - 3.5
- Newtown - 2.5
- Plumstead Township - 1.6
- Upper Southampton Township - 1.6
Chester County
- Berwyn - 3.2
- Chesterbrook - 2.7
- East Coventry Township - 2
- East Nantmeal Township - 3.3
- Jennersville - 2.7
- West Caln Township - 2.5
- West Chester - 3.1
Delaware County
- Boothwyn - 3.7
- Chadds Ford - 1.8
- Lehigh County
- Lehigh Valley International Airport - 1
- Whitehall Township - 0.2
Montgomery County
- Eagleville - 2.3
- East Norriton - 1.8
- King of Prussia - 2.7
- New Hanover Township - 1.9
- Norristown - 3.1
- Plymouth Meeting - 3
- Plymouth Township - 1.6
- Willow Grove - 2.5
Northampton County
- Hellertown - 0.9
- Martins Creek - 0.4
Philadelphia County
- Bustleton - 3
- Center City - 3.1
- Fox Chase - 2.9
- Philadelphia International Airport - 3.1