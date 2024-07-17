¿Quiénes son los nominados a los Emmy 2024? Aquí la lista completa

Es tiempo de los Emmy otra vez y este miércoles anunciaron a los nominados convocados a la ceremonia de entrega de premios, el 15 de septiembre en el Peacock Theatre de los Ángeles.
Las nominaciones para la 76ª edición de los premios Emmy se anunciaron apenas seis meses después de la ceremonia de 2023, retrasada por la huelga.
Las huelgas simultáneas de meses de SAG-AFTRA y Writers Guild of America el año pasado paralizaron la capital del entretenimiento, lo que resultó en menos entradas para el recibir el galardón en todas las categorías este año.
Para ser elegible para una nominación a los Emmy 2024, todas las entradas deben haber sido lanzadas entre el 1 de junio de 2023 y el 31 de mayo de 2024.
"Si bien este año ha estado marcado por desafíos importantes para nuestra industria y su fuerza laboral, ha habido una gran cantidad de programas notables, actuaciones extraordinarias y narraciones impactantes", dijo el presidente de la Academia de Televisión, Cris Abrego, en un comunicado de prensa.
Tony Hale de "Veep" y Sheryl Lee Ralph de "Abbott Elementary", ambos ganadores del Emmy, anunciaron algunos de los principales nominados en vivo desde el Teatro El Capitán de Hollywood.
Con 25 nominaciones, “Shōgun” de FX, sobre el Japón feudal del siglo XVII, acumuló la mayor cantidad de nominaciones. “The Bear” de FX, que arrasó en las categorías de comedia en el programa de enero, rompió el récord del Emmy para una serie de comedia, acumulando 23 nominaciones en total.
Sofía Vergara también se convirtió en la primera latina nominada en la categoría de actriz principal en una categoría de series.
Liliy Gladstone y Kali Reis Hizo historia como la primera mujer indígena en ser nominada a los premios Emmy de actuación.
A continuación, ve la lista de nominados anunciados para la entrega que será trasmitida por ABC:
"TALK SHOWS" DESTACADOS
- "The Daily Show"
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
- "Late Night With Seth Meyers"
- "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
REALITY SHOWS DESTACADOS
- "The Amazing Race"
- "RuPaul's Drag Race"
- "Top Chef"
- "The Traitors"
- "The Voice"
MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL EN UNA SERIE O PELÍCULA LIMITADA O DE ANTOLOGÍA
- Matt Bomer, "Fellow Travelers"
- Richard Gadd, "Baby Reindeer"
- Jon Hamm, "Fargo"
- Tom Hollander, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"
- Andrew Scott, "Ripley"
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL EN UNA SERIE O PELÍCULA LIMITADA O DE ANTOLOGÍA
- Jodie Foster, "True Detective: Night Country"
- Brie Larson, "Lessons in Chemistry"
- Juno Temple, "Fargo"
- Sofia Vergara, "Griselda"
- Naomi Watts, "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"
SERIES O PELÍCULAS LIMITADA O DE ANTOLOGÍA DESTACADAS
- "Baby Reindeer"
- "Fargo"
- "Lessons in Chemistry"
- "Ripley"
- "True Detective: Night Country"
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"
- Carrie Coon, "The Gilded Age"
- Maya Erskine, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"
- Anna Sawai, "Shōgun"
- Imelda Staunton, "The Crown"
- Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"
MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Idris Elba, "Hijack"
- Donald Glover, "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"
- Walton Goggins, "Fallout"
- Gary Oldman, "Slow Horses"
- Hiroyuki Sanada, "Shōgun"
- Dominic West, "The Crown"
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- "The Crown"
- "Fallout"
- "The Gilded Age"
- "The Morning Show"
- "Mr. & Mrs. Smith"
- "Shōgun"
- "Slow Horses"
- "3 Body Problem"
MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Matt Berry, "What We Do in the Shadows"
- Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
- Steve Martin, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
- D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, "Reservation Dogs"
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
- Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
- Selena Gomez, "Only Murders in the Building"
- Maya Rudolph, "Loot"
- Jean Smart, "Hacks"
- Kristen Wiig, "Palm Royale"
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
- "Abbott Elementary"
- "The Bear"
- "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
- "Hacks"
- "Only Murders in the Building"
- "Palm Royale"
- "Reservation Dogs"
- "What We Do in the Shadows"
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Christine Baranski, “The Gilded Age”
- Nicole Beharie, “The Morning Show”
- Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown Netflix”
- Greta Lee, “The Morning Show”
- Lesley Manville, “The Crown”
- Karen Pittman, “The Morning Show”
- Holland Taylor, “The Morning Show”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”
- Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”
- Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”
- Jon Hamm, “The Morning Show”
- Takehiro Hira, “Shōgun”
- Jack Lowden, "Slow Horses”
- Jonathan Pryce, “The Crown”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Carol Burnett, “Palm Royale”
- Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”
- Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”
- Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”
- Meryl Streep, “Only Murders In The Building”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Lionel Boyce, “The Bear”
- Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”
- Paul Rudd, “Only Murders In The Building”
- Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”
- Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE O PELÍCULA LIMITADA O DE ANTOLOGÍA
- Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”
- Lily Gladstone, “Under The Bridge”
- Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”
- Aja Naomi King, “Lessons In Chemistry”
- Diane Lane, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
- Nava Mau, “Baby Reindeer”
- Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE O PELÍCULA LIMITADA O DE ANTOLOGÍA
- Jonathan Bailey, “Fellow Travelers”
- Robert Downey Jr., “The Sympathizer”
- Tom Goodman-Hill, “Baby Reindeer”
- John Hawkes, “True Detective: Night Country”
- Lamorne Morris, “Fargo”
- Lewis Pullman, “Lessons In Chemistry”
- Treat Williams, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”
MEJOR PROGRAMA ANIMADO
- "Blue Eye Samurai"
- "Bob’s Burgers"
- "Scavengers Reign"
- "The Simpsons"
- "X-Men ’97"
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN PARA UN PROGRAMA NARRATIVO CONTEMPORÁNEO (UNA HORA O MÁS)
- "The Crown"
- "Fargo"
- "The Gentlemen"
- "The Morning Show"
- "True Detective: Night Country"
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN PARA UN PROGRAMA DE FANTASÍA (UNA HORA O MÁS)
- "Fallout"
- "The Gilded Age"
- "Palm Royale"
- "Ripley"
- "Shōgun"
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN PARA UN PROGRAMA DE NARRATIVO (MEDIA HORA)
- "The Bear"
- "Frasier"
- "Hacks"
- "Only Murders in the Building"
- "What We Do in the Shadows"
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN PARA UNA SERIE DE VARIEDADES O REALITY
- "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
- "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
- "RuPaul’s Drag Race"
- "Saturday Night Live"
- "Squid Game: The Challenge"
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN PARA UN ESPECIAL DE VARIEDADES
- "Dick Van Dyke 98 Years Of Magic"
- 66th Grammy Awards
- "Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas"
- The Oscars
- 76th Annual Tony Awards
MEJOR CASTING PARA UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA
- "Abbott Elementary"
- "The Bear"
- "Curb Your Enthusiasm"
- "Hacks"
- "Only Murders in the Building"
MEJOR CASTING PARA UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- "The Crown"
- "The Morning Show"
- "Mr. and Mrs. Smith"
- "Shōgun"
- "Slow Horses"
MEJOR CASTING PARA UNA SERIE O PELÍCULA LIMITADA DE ANTOLOGÍA
- "Baby Reindeer"
- "Fargo"
- "Feud: Capote vs. the Swans"
- "Ripley"
- "True Detective: Night Country"
MEJOR CASTING PARA REALITY SHOW
- "The Amazing Race"
- "The Golden Bachelor"
- "Love on the Spectrum"
- "RuPaul’s Drag Race"
- "Squid Game: The Challenge"
COREOGRAFÍA DESTACADA PARA PROGRAMACIÓN DE VARIEDADES O REALITY
- "Dancing With The Stars"
- "Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic"
- The Oscars
- "RuPaul’s Drag Race"
- 76th Annual Tony Awards
COREOGRAFÍA DESTACADA PARA PROGRAMACIÓN CON GUIÓN
- "The Idol"
- "Only Murders in the Building"
- "Palm Royale"
- "Physical"
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA PARA UNA SERIE MULTICÁMARA (MEDIA HORA)
- "Bob Hearts Abishola"
- "The Conners"
- "Fraiser"
- "How I Met Your Father"
- "Night Court"
- "The Upshaws"
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA PARA UNA SERIE MONOCÁMARA (MEDIA HORA)
- "The Bear"
- "Hacks"
- "Physical"
- "Reservation Dogs"
- "Sugar"
CINEMATOGRAFÍA DESTACADA PARA UNA SERIE O PELÍCULA LIMITADA O DE ANTOLOGÍA
- "All the Light We Cannot See"
- "Fargo"
- "Griselda"
- "Lessons in Chemistry"
- "Ripley"
- "True Detective: Night Country"
CINEMATOGRAFÍA DESTACADA PARA UN PROGRAMADA DE NO FICCIÓN
- "Beckham"
- "Girls State"
- "Jim Henson Idea Man"
- "Our Planet II"
- "Planet Earth III"
CINEMATOGRAFÍA DESTACADA PARA UN REALITY SHOW
- "The Amazing Race"
- "Life Below Zero"
- "Survivor"
- "The Traitors"
- "Welcome to Wrexham"
COMERCIALES DESTACADO
- Album Cover — Apple iPhone 15
- Best Friends — Uber One | Uber Eats
- Fuzzy Feelings — Apple — iPhone + Mac
- Just Joking — Sandy Hook Promise
- Like A Good Neighbaaa — State Farm
- Michael CeraVe — CeraVe Moisturizing Cream
- Television Academy Awards
TRAJES DESTACADOS DE ÉPOCA DESTACADOS PARA UNA SERIE
- "The Gilded Age"
- "The New Look"
- "Palm Royale"
- "Shōgun"
- "Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty"
TRAJES DESTACADOS DE ÉPOCA DESTACADOS PARA UNA SERIE LIMITADA O DE ANTALOGÍA
- "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans"
- "Griselda"
- "Lessons in Chemistry"
- "Mary and George"
- "Ripley"
TRAJES DESTACADOS DE FANTASÍA Y CIENCIA FICCIÓN
