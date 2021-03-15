La lista completa de nominados para los premios Oscar 2021

HOLLYWOOD, Los Ángeles - La Academia de Hollywood dio a conocer este lunes la lista completa de nominados para la edición 2021 de los premios Oscar, la cual lidera la película "Mank", del cineasta David Fincher, con 10 candidaturas.

LOS MÁS NOMINADOS A LOS OSCAR 2021

Por detrás de "Mank", una producción de Netflix, aparecen media docena de cintas con seis nominaciones cada una: "The Father", "Judas and the Black Messiah", "Minari", "Sound of Metal", "The Trial of the Chicago 7" y "Nomadland", esta última considerada como la gran favorita en esta temporada de premios en Hollywood.

LOS NOMINADOS A MEJOR PELÍCULA

El Oscar a la mejor película se decidirá entre "Nomadland", "The Trial of the Chicago 7", "The Father", "Judas and the Black Messiah", "Mank", "Minari", "Promising Young Woman" y "Sound of Metal".

Esta es la lista completa de los nominados para los premios Oscar 2021:

Dirección: “Another Round”, Thomas Vinterberg; “Mank”, David Fincher; “Minari”, Lee Isaac Chung; “Nomadland”, Chloé Zhao; “Promising Young Woman”, Emerald Fennell.

Actor: Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”; Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”; Gary Oldman, “Mank”; Steven Yeun, “Minari”.

Actriz: Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”; Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”; Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”; Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”; Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”.

Actor de reparto: Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”; Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”; Leslie Odom, Jr., “One Night in Miami...”; Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”; Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”.

Actriz de reparto: Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”; Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”; Olivia Colman, “The Father”; Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”; Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”.

Cinematografía: “Judas and the Black Messiah”, Sean Bobbitt; “Mank”, Erik Messerschmidt; “News of the World”, Dariusz Wolski; “Nomadland”, Joshua James Richards; “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, Phedon Papamichael.

Guion adaptado: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”, “The Father”, “Nomadland”, “One Night in Miami...”, “The White Tigers”.

Guion original: “Judas and the Black Messiah”, “Minari”, “Promising Young Woman”, “Sound of Metal”, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.

Música original: “Da 5 Bloods”, Terence Blanchard; “Mank”, Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross; “Minari”, Emile Mosseri; “News of the World”, James Newton Howard; “Soul”, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Jon Batiste.

Canción original: “Fight For You” de “Judas and the Black Messiah”, música de H.E.R. y Dernst Emile II, letra de H.E.R. y Tiara Thomas; “Hear My Voice” de “The Trial of the Chicago 7”, música de Daniel Pemberton, letra de Daniel Pemberton y Celeste Waite; “Husavik” de “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”, música y letra de Savan Kotecha, Fat Max Gsus y Rickard Göransson; “Io Sì” de “La Vita Davanti a Se”, música de Diane Warren, letra de Diane Warren y Laura Pausini; “Speak Now” de “One Night in Miami...”, música y letra de Leslie Odom, Jr. y Sam Ashworth.

Diseño de vestuario: “Emma”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Mank”, “Mulan”, “Pinocchio”.

Efectos visuales: “Love and Monsters”, “The Midnight Sky”, “Mulan”, “The One and Only Ivan”, “Tenet”.

Cortometraje: “Feeling Through”, “The Letter Room”, “The Present”, “Two Distant Strangers”, “White Eye”.

Corto animado: “Burrow”, “Genius Loci”, “If Anything Happens I Love You”, “Opera”, “Yes-People”.

Cortometraje documental: “Colette”, Anthony Giacchino y Alice Doyard; “A Concerto Is a Conversation”, Ben Proudfoot y Kris Bowers; “Do Not Split”, Anders Hammer y Charlotte Cook; “Hunger Ward”, Skye Fitzgerald y Michael Scheuerman; “A Love Song for Latasha”, Sophia Nahli Allison y Janice Duncan.

Largometraje documental: “Collective”, Alexander Nanau y Bianca Oana; “Crip Camp”, Nicole Newnham, Jim LeBrecht y Sara Bolder; “El agente topo”, Maite Alberdi y Marcela Santibáñez; “My Octopus Teacher”, Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed y Craig Foster; “Time”, Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino y Kellen Quinn.

Largometraje internacional: “Another Round”, Dinamarca; “Better Days”, Hong Kong; “Collective”, Rumania; “The Man Who Sold His Skin”, Tunisia; “Quo Vadis, Aida?”, Bosnia y Herzegovina.

Edición: “The Father”, “Nomadland”, “Promising Young Woman”, “Sound of Metal”, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”.

Cinta animada: “Onward”, “Over the Moon”, “A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”, “Soul”, “Wolfwalkers”.

Diseño de producción: “The Father”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Mank”, “News of the World”, “Tenet”. Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas

Maquillaje y peinado: “Emma”, “Hillbilly Elegy”, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”, “Mank”, “Pinocchio”.

Sonido: “Greyhound”, “Mank”, “News of the World”, “Soul”, “Sound of Metal”.