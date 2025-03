Choque múltiple en Arizona deja al menos seis muertos

I-10 EB about 14 miles west of Tonopah (MP 88): The freeway is closed due to a crash. There's no estimated reopening time. For traffic & road conditions, check either https://t.co/3l4R4g60mW or the AZ511 app:

📱Apple: https://t.co/0mekn2XoYN

📱Android: https://t.co/UaWJeK5tT4 pic.twitter.com/7v1iRgMV7H