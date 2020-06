Advierten de efectos nocivos por “monstruosa” nube de polvo del Sahara

On June 16, 2020, @NOAA's #GOESEast 🛰️ captured this imagery of an expansive #DustPlume from the #Sahara Desert traveling west across the Atlantic. It's expected to reach the #Caribbean later this week, and may even reach parts of the U.S. next week.

