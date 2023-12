Pueden causar la muerte: retiran del mercado miles de bolas magnéticas vendidas en Walmart

#RECALL: High-Powered Magnetic Balls Recalled Due to Ingestion Hazard; Sold Exclusively on https://t.co/54fCikN6OW through Joybuy. Get refund. CONTACT: https://t.co/CQmmctltfu, or email oversea-service@jd.com, or call collect at 302-426-4543. Full notice: https://t.co/4b5SDZLZev pic.twitter.com/J4BMNe85jT