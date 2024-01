Arrestan a presunto violador de niños en NJ por delitos cometidos en PA

@USMS_Philly and members of the NY/NJ RFTF arrested Bryan Morales, 36, this afternoon in Carneys Point, NJ. Morales was wanted by @ChesterPolicePA for rape of child, stat sex assault, agg indecent assault, and related charges. Morales currently awaits extradation back to PA. pic.twitter.com/2uUJJRtbCq