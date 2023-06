Aparatoso accidente cierra el Pennsylvania Turnpike en sentido este a la hora pico

EMERGENCY ROAD CLOSURE - #Paturnpike I-76 East between Rt 29 Exit #320 and Valley Forge Exit #326. Due to a crash, all eastbound traffic must exit at Rt 29 Exit #320. Be alert for slow or stopped traffic. @PA_Turnpike @TotalTrafficPHL @KYWRadioTraffic pic.twitter.com/J8Z1YndAcw