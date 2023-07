Apresan a hispano en Filadelfia en relación con la muerte a golpes de niñito de dos años

At 6 am this morning, investigators from @USMS_Philly @BerksDA and @PhillyPolice arrested Charles Acosta, 25, in the 7100 block of Torresdale Ave in Philadelphia. Acosta was wanted for the murder of a 2-year-old child which occurred May 2023 in Reading, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/GzV5U8xGHw