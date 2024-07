Incendio forestal arrasa con cientos de acres del bosque estatal Wharton en NJ

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Wharton State Forest - Tabernacle Twp, Burlington County@NJDEPForestFire is on scene of a wildfire burning in the area of the Batona Campground and Apple Pie Hill in Wharton SF.



ACREAGE & CONTAINMENT

🔥 Size: 450 acres

🔥 Containment: 0% contained pic.twitter.com/r6nhJFy1DO