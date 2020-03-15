Cierre indefinido de licorerías para evitar interacciones

Las licorerías cerrarán en Pensilvania de manera indefinida en algunos condados desde el 16 de marzo.
Debes saber que el impacto mayor de los cierres recaerá en Bucks, Chester y Montgomery debido a que la mayor cantidad de contagios por COVID-19 se registró en esos lugares.
Se informó que las 88 tiendas abrirán el domingo y el lunes en horario regular debido a los cierres. Solamente algunos establecimientos estarán abiertos. Esta lista la podrás encontrar al fondo de este articulo o puedes ingresar a www.FineWineAndGoodSpirits.com para envíos por correo.
Noticias Local
La idea es limitar las interacciones entre personas a manera de evitar la propagación del coronavirus en la zona.
Las autoridades requirieron que los ciudadanos se mantengan en sus viviendas la mayor parte del tiempo e incluso laboren desde la casa en vías de paralizar los contagios.
“No vamos a cerrar las tiendas de manera abrupta. Estos son tiempos de mantenerse sobrio. Estamos tratando de presentar un plan de prevención en serio”, destaco el gobernadora Tom Wolf.
Bucks County:
Licensee Service Center 0940
8558 Pennsylvania Blvd.
Feasterville
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0912
Logan Square
6542-J Lower York Road
New Hope
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0920
Quakertown Plaza
1465 W. Broad St.
Quakertown
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0929
4275 County Line Road
Chalfont
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0934
132 Veterans Lane
Doylestown
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0943
212 S. State St.
Newtown
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 0945
Addisville Commons
890 Second Street Pike
Richboro
Chester County:
Licensee Service Center 1532
100 Willowbrook Lane
West Chester
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1501
132 Woodcutter St.
Exton
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1516
933 Paoli Pike
West Chester
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1527
821 W. Lancaster Ave.
Wayne
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1528
Paoli Shopping Center
17-19 Leopard Road
Paoli
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1529
Shoppes at Longwood Village
855 E. Baltimore Pike
Kennett Square
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 1530
Bradford Plaza
692 Downingtown Pike
West Chester
Delaware County:
Licensee Service Center 2301
Lawrence Park Industrial Center
629 Parkway Drive
Broomall
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2310
149 Baltimore Pike
Springfield
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2343
127 W. Lancaster Ave.
Wayne
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2341
3735 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2334
Brandywine Mills
1751 Wilmington Pike
Glen Mills
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2342
1083 W. Baltimore Pike
Media
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 2331
5035 Township Line Road
Drexel Hill
Montgomery County:
Licensee Service Center 4655
900 Forge Avenue
Norristown
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4624
125 W. Dekalb Pike
King of Prussia
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4646
Ardmore Shopping Center
62 Greenfield Ave.
Ardmore
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4648
160 Market St.
Collegeville
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4623
1440 Bethlehem Pike
Flourtown
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4641
1839 East Ridge Pike
Royersford
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4633
Allen Forge
850 S. Valley Forge Road
Lansdale
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4628
Whitemarsh Shopping Center
44 Ridge Pike
Conshohocken
Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection 4613
935 Old York Road
Jenkintown