Dan con segundo implicado en la muerte a tiros de trabajador de basura en Filadelfia

The second suspect in the Nov. 18th murder of a 35-year-old, on-duty Phila. sanitation worker has been arrested by @USMS_Philly and @PhillyPolice homicide detectives. At 3:00 pm today, Rasheem Trusty, 31, was apprehended in the 6900 block of Frankford Avenue. pic.twitter.com/wuHxMsm9Hm