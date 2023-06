Fuego forestal en NJ amenaza instalaciones de acampantes y cierra vías aledañas

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Acorn Hill Wildfire - Brendan T. Byrne State Forest - Woodland Twp., Burlington County@njdepforestfire is on scene of a wildfire burning in the area of Coopers Rd. in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest.



The wildfire is 25 acres in size and is 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/Piv2Fqr24F