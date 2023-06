Fuego forestal en NJ obliga al cierre de vías y pone en riesgo estructuras

WILDFIRE UPDATE: East Commodore Blvd. - Jackson Twp., Ocean County@njdepforestfire is currently on scene of a wildland-urban interface wildfire burning in the area of East Commodore Blvd and Cedar Swamp Rd in Jackson Twp.



The wildfire is 15 acres in size and is 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/L9Wzn1Fbj7