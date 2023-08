Fuego forestal en NJ quema 600 acres, pero no atenta contra estructuras aledañas

WILDFIRE UPDATE: Dragway Wildfire - Wharton State Forest - Jackson Rd - Waterford Twp, Camden County@njdepforestfire continues to work to contain a wildfire burning in the area of Jackson Rd and the Atco Dragway in the Wharton SF.



The wildfire is 600 acres and is 10% contained pic.twitter.com/QF0HkM0WeG