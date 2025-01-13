eagles

Get ready for the Divisional Round with the Eagles Road to Victory Bus Tour!

Get ready for the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs with the Eagles Road to Victory Bus Tour on Friday, Jan. 17, 2025

Por NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Philadelphia Eagles advanced in the NFL playoffs which means another bus tour is brewing!

We’re kicking off the Divisional Round with the return of the Road to Victory Bus Tour – sponsored by Ticketmaster -- on Friday, Jan. 17.

Make sure to stop by and get ready as the Eagles’ run for the Super Bowl continues with exclusive swag, special guests and a chance to win tickets to a playoff game.

A look at the schedule:

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Fairmount Ave., 2027 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa.

12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m. – Temple University, 1755 N. 13th Street, Philadelphia, Pa.

1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. – Moorestown, New Jersey, 111 W. Second Street, Moorestown, NJ

2:45 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Pitman, New Jersey, 15 Pitman Ave, Pitman, NJ

4 p.m. – 4:40 p.m. – Collingswood, New Jersey, 30 W. Collings Avenue, Collingswood, NJ

5 p.m. – 8 p.m. – Blue Cross River Rink, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia, Pa.

The bus tour’s final stop at the Blue Cross River Rink in Philadelphia will also feature live coverage from NBC10 as well as live Q&A with Eagles experts from NBC Sports Philadelphia!

Before the bus tour, NBC10 kicked things off with a rally at the Comcast Technology Center!

