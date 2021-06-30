Listado de piscinas abiertas para refrescarse del calor

Mientras Filadelfia lucha contra otra ola de calor, algunas de las piscinas de la ciudad finalmente abrirán sus puertas.
Las piscinas al aire libre de Filadelfia abrirán de forma continua a partir del miércoles. Se espera que solo el 70% de las piscinas de la ciudad se abran debido a la escasez de salvavidas en todo el país.
La ciudad creó el horario de la piscina según la geografía, los datos de uso de la piscina anterior y las necesidades del vecindario. Si no hay una piscina abierta cerca de donde vive, también puede visitar uno de los más de 90 campos de rociado de la ciudad, que están abiertos los siete días de la semana.
Las fechas de apertura de la piscina están sujetas a cambios y los horarios de apertura varían en cada día de apertura. El horario más actualizado estará disponible aquí durante todo el verano.
Aquí hay una lista de las piscinas que estarán abiertas este verano:
Miércoles, 30 de junio
J. Finnegan Playground
Localidad: 6801 Grovers Ave., 19143
Mander Playground
Localidad: 2140 N. 33rd St., 19121
Samuel Recreation Center
Localidad: 3539 Gaul St., 19134
Vogt Recreation Center
Localidad: 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135
Jueves, 1 de julio
Bridesburg Recreation Center
Localidad: 4625 Richmond St., 19137
Francisville Playground
Localidad: 1737 Francis St., 19130
Lackman Playground
Localidad: 1101 Bartlett St., 19115
Simpson Recreation Center
Localidad: 1010 Arrott St., 19124
Viernes, 2 de julio
Barry Playground
Localidad: 1800 Johnston St., 19145
Cobbs Creek Recreation Center
Localidad: 280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy., 19139
Kendrick Recreation Center
Localidad: 5822 Ridge Ave., 19128
Northern Liberties Recreation Center
Localidad: 321 Fairmount Ave., 19123
Sábado, 3 de julio
American Legion Playground
Localidad: 6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135
Cherashore Playground
Localidad: 851 W. Olney Ave., 19120
Fox Chase Recreation Center
Localidad: 7901 Ridegeway St., 19111
Murphy Recreation Center
Localidad: 200 W. Shunk St., 19148
Martes, 6 de julio
Anderson Recreation Centee
Localidad: 740 S. 17th St., 19146
Hancock Playground
Localidad: 1401 N. Hancock St., 19122
Heitzman Recreation Center
Localidad: 2136 Castor Ave., 19134
Kelly Pool
Localidad: 4321 Landsdowne Dr,. 19131
Max Myers Playground
Localidad: 1601 Hellerman St., 19149
Miércoles, 7 de julio
Cione Playground
Localidad: 2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125
Mitchell Playground
Localidad: 3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114
Penrose Playground
Localidad: 1101 W. Susquehanna Rd., 19122
Vare Recreation Center
Localidad: 2600 Morris St. 19145
Pleasant Playground
Localidad: 6757 Chew Ave., 19119
Jueves, 8 de julio
Houseman Recreation Center
Localidad: 5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124
Jacobs Playground
Localidad: 4500 Linden Ave., 19114
Kingsessing Recreation Center
Localidad: 4901 Kingsessing Ave., 19143
Sacks Playground
Localidad: 400 Washington Ave., 19147
Schmidt Playground
Localidad: 113 W. Ontario St., 19140
Viernes, 9 de julio
Awbury Playground
Localidad: 6101 Ardleigh St., 19138
Christy Recreation Center
Localidad: 728 S. 55th St., 19143
Jardel Recreation Center
Localidad: 1400 Cottman Ave., 19111
M.L. King Recreation Center
Localidad: 2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121
Stinger Square
Localidad: 1400 S. 32nd St., 19146
Sábado, 10 de julio
Athletic Recreation Center
Localidad: 1400 N. 26th St., 19121
C.B. Moore Recreation Center
Localidad: 2551 N. 22nd St., 19132
Feltonville Recreation Center
Localidad: 4726-4700 Ella Sr., 19120
Shepard Recreation Center
Localidad: 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131
Tustin Playground
Localidad: 5901 W. Columbia Ave., 19151
Abren próximamente
39th & Olive Playground
Localidad: 700 N. 39th St., 19104
Ford Recreation Center
Localidad: 609 Snyder Ave. 19148
Lee Cultural Center
Localidad: 4328 Haverford Ave., 19104
Lonnie Young Recreation Center
Localidad: 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138
O'Connor Pool
Localidad: 2601 South St., 19146
Scanlon Playground
Localidad: 1099 E. Tioga St., 19134