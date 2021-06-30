Filadelfia

Listado de piscinas abiertas para refrescarse del calor

Representa un gran alivio ante la ola de calor que arropa la región.

Por TELEMUNDO 62

Telemundo

Mientras Filadelfia lucha contra otra ola de calor, algunas de las piscinas de la ciudad finalmente abrirán sus puertas.

Las piscinas al aire libre de Filadelfia abrirán de forma continua a partir del miércoles. Se espera que solo el 70% de las piscinas de la ciudad se abran debido a la escasez de salvavidas en todo el país.

La ciudad creó el horario de la piscina según la geografía, los datos de uso de la piscina anterior y las necesidades del vecindario. Si no hay una piscina abierta cerca de donde vive, también puede visitar uno de los más de 90 campos de rociado de la ciudad, que están abiertos los siete días de la semana.

Las fechas de apertura de la piscina están sujetas a cambios y los horarios de apertura varían en cada día de apertura. El horario más actualizado estará disponible aquí durante todo el verano.

Aquí hay una lista de las piscinas que estarán abiertas este verano:

Miércoles, 30 de junio

J. Finnegan Playground

Localidad: 6801 Grovers Ave., 19143

Mander Playground

Localidad: 2140 N. 33rd St., 19121

Samuel Recreation Center

Localidad: 3539 Gaul St., 19134

Vogt Recreation Center

Localidad: 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135

Jueves, 1 de julio

Bridesburg Recreation Center

Localidad: 4625 Richmond St., 19137

Francisville Playground

Localidad: 1737 Francis St., 19130

Lackman Playground

Localidad: 1101 Bartlett St., 19115

Simpson Recreation Center

Localidad: 1010 Arrott St., 19124

Viernes, 2 de julio

Barry Playground

Localidad: 1800 Johnston St., 19145

Cobbs Creek Recreation Center

Localidad: 280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy., 19139

Kendrick Recreation Center

Localidad: 5822 Ridge Ave., 19128

Northern Liberties Recreation Center

Localidad: 321 Fairmount Ave., 19123

Sábado, 3 de julio

American Legion Playground

Localidad: 6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135

Cherashore Playground

Localidad: 851 W. Olney Ave., 19120

Fox Chase Recreation Center

Localidad: 7901 Ridegeway St., 19111

Murphy Recreation Center

Localidad: 200 W. Shunk St., 19148

Martes, 6 de julio

Anderson Recreation Centee

Localidad: 740 S. 17th St., 19146

Hancock Playground

Localidad: 1401 N. Hancock St., 19122

Heitzman Recreation Center

Localidad: 2136 Castor Ave., 19134

Kelly Pool

Localidad: 4321 Landsdowne Dr,. 19131

Max Myers Playground

Localidad: 1601 Hellerman St., 19149

Miércoles, 7 de julio

Cione Playground

Localidad: 2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125

Mitchell Playground

Localidad: 3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114

Penrose Playground

Localidad: 1101 W. Susquehanna Rd., 19122

Vare Recreation Center

Localidad: 2600 Morris St. 19145

Pleasant Playground

Localidad: 6757 Chew Ave., 19119

Jueves, 8 de julio

Houseman Recreation Center

Localidad: 5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124

Jacobs Playground

Localidad: 4500 Linden Ave., 19114

Kingsessing Recreation Center

Localidad: 4901 Kingsessing Ave., 19143

Sacks Playground

Localidad: 400 Washington Ave., 19147

Schmidt Playground

Localidad: 113 W. Ontario St., 19140

Viernes, 9 de julio

Awbury Playground

Localidad: 6101 Ardleigh St., 19138

Christy Recreation Center

Localidad: 728 S. 55th St., 19143

Jardel Recreation Center

Localidad: 1400 Cottman Ave., 19111

M.L. King Recreation Center

Localidad: 2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121

Stinger Square

Localidad: 1400 S. 32nd St., 19146

Sábado, 10 de julio

Athletic Recreation Center

Localidad: 1400 N. 26th St., 19121

C.B. Moore Recreation Center

Localidad: 2551 N. 22nd St., 19132

Feltonville Recreation Center

Localidad: 4726-4700 Ella Sr., 19120

Shepard Recreation Center

Localidad: 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131

Tustin Playground

Localidad: 5901 W. Columbia Ave., 19151

Abren próximamente

39th & Olive Playground

Localidad: 700 N. 39th St., 19104

Ford Recreation Center

Localidad: 609 Snyder Ave. 19148

Lee Cultural Center

Localidad: 4328 Haverford Ave., 19104

Lonnie Young Recreation Center

Localidad: 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138

O'Connor Pool

Localidad: 2601 South St., 19146

Scanlon Playground

Localidad: 1099 E. Tioga St., 19134

