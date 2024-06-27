En el otoño inicia piloto “Extended Day, extended year” en el distrito escolar de Filadelfia

La alcaldesa de Filadelfia, Cherelle Parker dio a ocnocer el jueves el programa piloto de mantener las actividades escolares, en algunos planteles, denominado "Extended Day, Extended Year".
Se trata de romper con el currículo tradicional de clases y poner a los estudiantes a hacer otro tipo de actividades educativas.
Dos cosas son importantes según Parker:
- No es mandatorio
- No cambia el calendario escolar
- No le impone más trabajo a la facultad
En esta primera fase o año del programa de enrriquecimiento solo se trabajará con los alumnos de kínder a octavo grado. Se trata de apertura en las escuelas ddurante los recesos de verano e invierno, días de medio tiempo, en horario de 7:30 a.m. a 6:00 p.m.
Estos son los planteles que estarán involucrados:
Escuelas públicas
- Vare-Washington Elementary School: 1198 S. 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
- Southwark Elementary School: 1835 S. 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
- Thomas G. Morton Elementary School: 2501 S. 63rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19142
- George Childs Elementary School: 1599 S. 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
- B. Anderson Elementary School: 1034 S. 60th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143
- Alain Locke Elementary School: 4550 Haverford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19139
- Samuel Gompers Elementary School: 5701 Wynnefield Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131
- Overbrook Educational Center: 6722 Lansdowne Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19151
- Richard R. Wright Elementary School: 2700 W. Dauphin St, Philadelphia, PA 19132
- Edward Gideon Elementary School: 2817 W. Glenwood Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19121
- Solomon Solis-Cohen Elementary School: 7001 Horrocks St, Philadelphia, PA 19149
- John H. Webster Elementary School: 3400 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134
- Juniata Park Academy: 801 E. Hunting Park Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124
- William Cramp Elementary School: 3449 N. Mascher St, Philadelphia, PA 19140
- Thomas M. Peirce Elementary School: 2300 W. Cambria St, Philadelphia, PA 19132
- Joseph Pennell Elementary School: 1800 Nedro Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19141
- Franklin S. Edmonds Elementary School: 8025 Thouron Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19150
- Laura Carnell Elementary School: 1100 Devereaux Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111
- Louis Farrell Elementary School: 8300 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19152
- Joseph Greenberg Elementary School: 600 Sharon Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19120
Escuelas chárter
- Belmont Charter School: 4030 Brown St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
- Northwood Charter School: 4621 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124
- Pan American Charter School: 2830 N. American St, Philadelphia, PA 19133
- Mastery Pickett (6-8 only): 5700 Wayne Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144
- Universal Creighton Charter School: 5401 Tabor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19120