En el otoño inicia piloto “Extended Day, extended year” en el distrito escolar de Filadelfia

Se trata de eventos y clases consistentes en el distrito escolar de Filadelfia.

Por Rita Portela

La alcaldesa de Filadelfia, Cherelle Parker dio a ocnocer el jueves el programa piloto de mantener las actividades escolares, en algunos planteles, denominado "Extended Day, Extended Year".

Se trata de romper con el currículo tradicional de clases y poner a los estudiantes a hacer otro tipo de actividades educativas.

Dos cosas son importantes según Parker:

  • No es mandatorio
  • No cambia el calendario escolar
  • No le impone más trabajo a la facultad
En esta primera fase o año del programa de enrriquecimiento solo se trabajará con los alumnos de kínder a octavo grado. Se trata de apertura en las escuelas ddurante los recesos de verano e invierno, días de medio tiempo, en horario de 7:30 a.m. a 6:00 p.m.

Estos son los planteles que estarán involucrados:

Escuelas públicas

  • Vare-Washington Elementary School: 1198 S. 5th St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
  • Southwark Elementary School: 1835 S. 9th St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
  • Thomas G. Morton Elementary School: 2501 S. 63rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19142
  • George Childs Elementary School: 1599 S. 17th St, Philadelphia, PA 19146
  • B. Anderson Elementary School: 1034 S. 60th St, Philadelphia, PA 19143
  • Alain Locke Elementary School: 4550 Haverford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19139
  • Samuel Gompers Elementary School: 5701 Wynnefield Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19131
  • Overbrook Educational Center: 6722 Lansdowne Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19151
  • Richard R. Wright Elementary School: 2700 W. Dauphin St, Philadelphia, PA 19132
  • Edward Gideon Elementary School: 2817 W. Glenwood Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19121
  • Solomon Solis-Cohen Elementary School: 7001 Horrocks St, Philadelphia, PA 19149
  • John H. Webster Elementary School: 3400 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19134
  • Juniata Park Academy: 801 E. Hunting Park Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124
  • William Cramp Elementary School: 3449 N. Mascher St, Philadelphia, PA 19140
  • Thomas M. Peirce Elementary School: 2300 W. Cambria St, Philadelphia, PA 19132
  • Joseph Pennell Elementary School: 1800 Nedro Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19141
  • Franklin S. Edmonds Elementary School: 8025 Thouron Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19150
  • Laura Carnell Elementary School: 1100 Devereaux Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111
  • Louis Farrell Elementary School: 8300 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19152
  • Joseph Greenberg Elementary School: 600 Sharon Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19120

Escuelas chárter

  • Belmont Charter School: 4030 Brown St, Philadelphia, PA 19104
  • Northwood Charter School: 4621 Castor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19124
  • Pan American Charter School: 2830 N. American St, Philadelphia, PA 19133
  • Mastery Pickett (6-8 only): 5700 Wayne Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19144
  • Universal Creighton Charter School: 5401 Tabor Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19120

