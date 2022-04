Trágico final para jovencito hispano: lo acribillan saliendo de la escuela

This is Juan Carlos Robles-Corona Jr.



The 15 year old ambushed in North Philly



His mom tells me J.R. Loved his siblings ,working, and Philly



“ El se enamoró de Philadelphia, he would say ‘I’m a Philly boy’ Pero las calles de Philly didn’t love him back” @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/jvXz9Lbv6E