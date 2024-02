“WWE World at WrestleMania”: El evento para fanáticos de lucha libre llega a Filadelfia

WWE World at #WrestleMania, a five-day interactive fan experience is coming to WrestleMania Weekend. Taking place from Thurs. April 4 - Mon. April 8 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia!



Tickets go on sale this Thurs. Feb. 22 at 10am ET.