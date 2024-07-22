Ofrecen tarjetas de regalo para donantes de sangre en Filadelfia y otros condados

La Cruz Roja Americana busca abastecer su banco de sangre antes que termine la temporada de verano.

La organización está solicitando a las personas a donar sangre o plaquetas para reforzar el suministro de sangre tanto como sea posible antes de que termine el verano.

Los donantes de sangre tipo O y los que donan plaquetas son especialmente necesarios para ayudar a mantener abastecidos los estantes de los hospitales hasta agosto.

Las personas que donan sangre siguen siendo muy necesarias para apoyar la entrega de productos sanguíneos vitales por parte de la Cruz Roja, que tienen demanda las 24 horas del día mientras los hospitales trabajan para salvar vidas este verano.

Lo que ocurre cuando no hay donantes

Cuando menos personas responden al llamado para donar, el suministro de sangre puede reducirse rápidamente. Ayude a salvaguardar la atención necesaria para los pacientes.

Aquellos que donen del uno al 31 de agosto de 2024, recibirán una tarjeta de regalo de Amazon.com de $20 por correo electrónico. Consulta los detalles aquí y las restricciones que apliquen.

Próximas oportunidades de donación de sangre del uno al 15 de agosto:

PHILADELPHIA COUNTY

Centro de donación en Filadelfia

700 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia

Lunes a miércoles: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m.

Jueves: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Viernes a domingo: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Centro de donación en el noreste de Filadelfia

1401 Rhawn St., Philadelphia

Lunes a miércoles: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m.

Jueves: 10:15 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Viernes a domingo: 7:15 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

8/2/2024: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Temple University, Student Faculty Center, 3340 N. Broad St.

8/2/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Commodore Barry Club, 6815 Emlen St.

8/2/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., American Heritage Federal Credit Union, 2060 Red Lion Road

8/3/2024: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Christian Stronghold Baptist Church, 4701 Lancaster Ave.

8/5/2024: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Roxborough Memorial Hospital, 5800 Ridge Ave.

8/6/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Regina Coeli Home Association, 9617 James St.

8/7/2024: 9 a.m. – 7:45 p.m., Jeanes Hospital, Patient Care Center, Main Lobby, 7600 Central Ave.

8/8/2024: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., Temple University, Student Faculty Center, 3340 N. Broad St.

8/8/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Tenth Presbyterian Church, 1701 Delancey St.

8/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott at The Navy Yard, 1001 Intrepid Ave.

8/11/2024: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Germantown Jewish Centre, 400 W. Ellet St.

8/12/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Cardinal Bevilacqua Community Center, 2646 Kensington Ave.

8/13/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Jefferson Torresdale Hospital Church, 10800 Knights Road

BUCKS COUNTY

Bensalem

8/8/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Neshaminy Mall, 707 Neshaminy Mall

Chalfont

8/14/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Hilltown Baptist Church, 26 Upper Church Road

Doylestown

8/6/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 301 N. Main St.

8/8/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Salem United Church of Christ, 186 E. Court St

8/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., American Legion Post No. 210, 315 North St.

Feasterville Trevose

8/10/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Scottsville United Methodist Church, 2400 Brownsville Road

Jamison

8/12/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Cyril of Jerusalem Church, 1410 Almshouse Road

Langhorne

8/14/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Sesame Place Administration Building, 100 Sesame Road

Levittown

8/4/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., BAPS Swaminarayan Temple, 1561 Woodbourne Road

8/8/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., United Christian Church, 8525 New Falls Road

8/12/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Restoration Church, 401 Pinewood Drive

New Britain

8/12/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lenape Valley Presbyterian Church, 321 W. Butler Ave.

New Hope

8/15/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., New Hope Eagle Fire Company No. 46, 46 N. Sugan Road

Newtown

8/6/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Congregation Brothers of Israel, 530 Washington Crossing Road

8/15/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Shir Ami Synagogue, 101 Richboro Newtown Road

Quakertown

8/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Quakertown United Methodist Church, 1875 Freier Road

8/13/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., West End Fire Company, 1319 Park Ave.

Southampton

8/1/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Southampton Estates, 238 St. Road

8/5/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Davisville Church, 325 St. Road

8/13/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Bede the Venerable, 1071 Holland Road

Warminster

8/1/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church of Warminster, 500 Madison Ave.

8/9/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Christ Home, 800 York Road

Warrington

8/3/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Journey Church, 272 Titus Ave.

Yardley

8/6/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Riverstone Church, 725 Oxford Valley Road

CHESTER COUNTY

Centro de donación West Chester

1065 Andrew Drive, West Chester

Sangre y plaquetas

Lunes a jueves: 11:45 a.m.-7:45 p.m.

Viernes a domingo: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.

Avondale

8/13/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Avondale Presbyterian Church, 420 Pennsylvania Ave.

Berwyn

8/14/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Westlakes, 1205 Westlakes Drive

Coatesville

8/6/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Peter's Roman Catholic Church, 2835 Manor Road

8/8/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lutheran of the Good Shepherd, 107 S. 17th Ave.

Devon

8/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Saint Luke Lutheran Church, 203 N. Valley Forge Road

Downingtown

8/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chester County Intermediate Unit, 455 Boot Road

8/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Central Presbyterian Church, 100 W. Uwchlan Ave.

8/9/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Brandywine Grace Church, 40 W. Pennsylvania Ave.

Exton

8/2/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lionville Community YMCA, 100 Devon Drive

8/6/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Veritiv, 1 E. Uwchlan Ave.

8/6/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., 224 Valley Creek Blvd.

8/9/2024: 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Lionville Community YMCA, 100 Devon Drive

8/14/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., West Chester School District Administration Building, 782 Springdale Road

8/15/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Chester County Library, 450 Exton Square Parkway

Kennett Square

8/4/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Kennett Area YMCA, 101 Race St.

Malvern

8/7/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Bryn Mawr Rehabilitation Hospital, 414 Paoli Pike

8/13/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Penn State Great Valley, 30 E. Swedesford Road

Oxford

8/8/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Christopher's Episcopal Church, 116 Lancaster Pike

Parkesburg

8/15/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., VFW Post No. 4480, 406 Fourth Ave.

Phoenixville

8/8/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Ann's Roman Catholic Church, 502 Main St.

8/10/2024: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Phoenixville YMCA, 400 E. Pothouse Road

8/15/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post No. 1564 Ettinger Powers Campbell, 200 Starr St.

West Chester

8/4/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Gage Strength Training, 325 Westtown Road

8/6/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Chester County Hospital, 701 E. Marshall St.

8/15/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., JABIL 1303 Plant, 1303 Goshen Parkway

8/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 10 W. Pleasant Grove Road

DELAWARE COUNTY

Bryn Mawr

8/5/2024: 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., Our Mother of Good Counsel, 31 Pennswood Road

8/12/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. John Neumann Roman Catholic Church, 372 Highland Lane

Folsom

8/5/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ridley Township Public Library, 100 East MacDade Blvd.

Garnet Valley

8/12/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Siloam United Methodist Church, 3720 Foulk Road

Glen Mills

8/1/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 430 Valley Brook Road

8/13/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Concord Liberty Presbyterian Church, 256 Bethel Road

Havertown

8/3/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Havertown United Methodist Church, 200 Brookline Blvd.

Media

8/9/2024: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Riddle Hospital-Health Center 1, 1068 W. Baltimore Pike

8/10/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Reformation Lutheran Church, 102 Rose Tree Road

Newtown Square

8/7/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Trinity Health, Ellis Preserve, 3805 West Chester Pike, Suite 100

8/9/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., White Horse Village, 535 Gradyville Road

8/13/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Willistown United Methodist Church, 6051 West Chester Pike

Ridley Park

8/1/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ridley Park Borough Hall, 105 E. Ward St.

Swarthmore

8/1/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Notre Dame DeLourdes Church, 1000 Fairview Road

8/12/2024: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Swarthmore Presbyterian Church, 727 Harvard Ave.

Wayne

8/2/2024: 11:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Radnor Memorial Library, 114 W. Wayne Ave.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Centro de donación Horsham

116G Welsh Road, Horsham

Sangre y plaquetas

Lunes y martes: 11:45 a.m.-8 p.m.

Miércoles: 10:45 a.m.-7 p.m.

Jueves a domingo: 7:15 a.m.-3 p.m.

Abington

8/2/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Abington Hospital-Jefferson Health, Lenfest Pavilion, Frobese Conference Center, 1200 Old York Road

8/14/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Temple Beth Am, 971 Old York Road

Ambler

8/3/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Calvary United Methodist Church, 16 E. Park Ave.

Ardmore

8/7/2024: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Merion Fire Company of Ardmore, 35 Greenfield Ave.

Bala Cynwyd

8/1/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., One Bala Plaza, 1 Bala Plaza

Blue Bell

8/7/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Verinext, 510 E. Township Line Road

Collegeville

8/6/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., St. Eleanor's Roman Catholic Church, 647 Locust St.

Conshohocken

8/10/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Conshohocken Community Center, 515 Harry St.

8/13/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Brandywine Realty Trust, 101 W. Elm St.

Dresher

8/7/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Temple Sinai, 1401 Limekiln Pike

Glenside

8/5/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., VFW Post 676 North Penn, 2519 Jenkintown Road

8/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., North Hill Country Club, 99 Station Ave.

8/14/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Knights of Columbus Flaherty Council No. 3128, 235 Limekiln Pike

Hatfield

8/14/2024: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Plains Mennonite Church, 50 Orvilla Road

Huntingdon

8/13/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., 1906 At Philmont Country Club, 301 Tomlinson Rd

King of Prussia

8/6/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Upper Merion Township Building, 175 W. Valley Forge Road

8/7/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Valley Forge Casino Resort, 1160 First Ave.

8/8/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Temple Brith Achim, 481 S. Gulph Road

Lafayette Hill

8/5/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., William Jeanes Memorial Library, 4051 Joshua Road

8/6/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Barren Hill Fire Company, 647 Germantown Pike

Lansdale

8/1/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 1020 S. Valley Forge Road

8/2/2024: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Corpus Christi Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike

8/6/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Gwynedd Square Presbyterian Church, 837 Summeytown Pike

8/8/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Bethel Hill United Methodist Church, 2000 Bethel Road

Narberth

8/1/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Narberth Presbyterian Church, 205 Grayling Ave.

Norristown

8/12/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Norriton Presbyterian Church, 608 N. Trooper Road

North Wales

8/7/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Montgomery Mall, 230 Montgomery Mall

8/9/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Montgomery Square United Methodist Church, 1900 County Line Road

8/15/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., North Wales Area Library, 233 S. Swartley St.

8/15/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Mary, Mother of the Redeemer Catholic School, 1321 Upper State Road

Oaks

8/12/2024: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Hampton Inn & Suites Valley Forge/Oaks, 100 Cresson Blvd.

Pottstown

8/5/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Montgomery County Community College, South Hall, 101 College Drive

Royersford

8/7/2024: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Friendship Fire Company, 269 Green St.

Schwenksville

8/1/2024: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Schwenksville Borough Hall & Community Center, 300 Main St.

Souderton

8/13/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Immanuel Leidy's Church, 273 W. Cherry Lane

Stowe

8/5/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Mother Parish, 127 E. Howard St.

Sumneytown

8/2/2024: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3104 Main St.

Telford

8/15/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Penn Valley Grace Brethren Church, 320 Third St.

West Point

8/2/2024: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., Upper Gwynedd Township Fire Department, 660 Garfield Ave.

Wyndmoor

8/9/2024: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Springfield Township Community Center, 1200 E Willow Grove Ave.

Wynnewood

8/14/2024: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., All Saints' Church, 1325 Montgomery Ave.

Las personas interesadas pueden reservar dentro del horario disponible para donar sangre o plaquetas visitando RedCrossBlood.org, llamando al 1-800-RED CROSS o utilizando la aplicación Red Cross Blood Donor.

¿Cómo donar sangre y cuáles son los requisitos?

Se necesitan todos los tipos de sangre para garantizar un suministro confiable para los pacientes. Se requiere una tarjeta de donante de sangre o una licencia de conducir u otras dos formas de identificación al momento del registro.

Las personas que tienen 17 años de edad en la mayoría de los estados (16 con el consentimiento de los padres cuando lo permita la ley estatal), pesan al menos 110 libras y gozan de buena salud en general, pueden ser elegibles para donar sangre.

Los estudiantes de secundaria y otros donantes de 18 años o menos también deben cumplir con ciertos requisitos de altura y peso.

Los donantes de sangre y plaquetas pueden ahorrar tiempo en su próxima donación utilizando RapidPass® para completar en línea un cuestionario de lectura previo a la donación.