Reo evade a sus custodios al ser dado de alta del hospital y se fuga

**ESCAPED PRISONER** Alleem Borden - escaped from police custody at today appx 6:45AM. Last seen in the area 1300 N. Allison Street (F&Lehigh Area). Suspect was handcuffed when he fled. Male was in custody for stolen auto. Do not approach. Please call 911 or 215-686-TIPS w/ info pic.twitter.com/YumPTUmYCi